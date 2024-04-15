Ioannou becomes first Cyrus Ambassador accredited to South Sudan

The Ambassador Cyprus to South Sudan, with residence in Cairo, Polly Ioannou, presented her credentials to the President of the South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, during an official ceremony last month, at the Presidential Palace in Juba.

Ioannou is the first Cypriot Ambassador to be accredited to South Sudan, following its independence in 2011 and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2021.

Ioannou conveyed the warm greetings of President Nikos Christodoulides, together with his heartfelt wishes for peace and prosperity for the people of South Sudan. At the same time, she expressed her commitment to work towards strengthening the relations and cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and within the framework of European Union – South Sudan relations.

President Kiir welcomed the establishment of diplomatic representation of Cyprus to South Sudan and wished Ambassador Ioannou every success in her duties, conveying at the same time his warm greetings to President Christodoulides.