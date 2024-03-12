EU launches 4 new programs worth 85.6 mln USD in Cambodia

The European Union on Tuesday launched four new programs worth 85.6 million U.S. dollars in total in Cambodia, with a focus on promoting sustainable value chains, energy efficiency and renewable energy, said a joint press release.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Pornmoniroth and visiting European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen jointly launched the programs at an event held in Phnom Penh.

The programs will support the development in the key sectors of agriculture; garment, footwear and travel goods; education and research; and trade and private sector.

“These initiatives aim to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, enhance energy security, and integrate Cambodian products into regional and international markets,” said the press release. ■