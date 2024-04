Israeli strike on Rafah kills 15

At least 15 Palestinians were killed Sunday night in Israeli airstrikes on three residential buildings in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported on Monday.

The Israeli army killed 66 Palestinians and wounded 138 others during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 34,454 and injuries to 77,575 since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.