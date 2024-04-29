Turkey: Massive swoop nets 38 suspected members of the Islamic State

Turkish police detained 38 suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) group, the country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Sunday.

The suspects were detained in the provinces of Adana, Aydin, Corum, Gaziantep, Kayseri and Mersin in the operations dubbed “Bozdogan-31,” Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, without specifying the timing of the operations.

The police seized large amounts of both foreign and Turkish currencies, as well as some digital materials during the operations, he added.

The Turkish government designated the IS as a terrorist organization in 2013, blaming it for a spate of deadly attacks in the country since 2015, including the January attack on a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul that killed one person. ■