Two dead as heatwave grips India, no sign of respite

Two people have died of sunstroke in India’s the southern state of Kerala because of severe heat conditions, local media reports.

The country’s meteorological department has issued a maximum temperature warning for 12 districts for the upcoming five days, according to India Today.

A heatwave alert has predicted “severe” conditions in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand this week. Several other southern states are also to experience heatwave conditions.