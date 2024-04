Tanzania: At least 12 children and three adults killed by flash floods

At least 12 children and three adults have been killed by flash floods caused by ongoing heavy rains in the past seven days in different parts of Tanzania, police said Monday.

Tanzania Police Force spokesperson David Misime urged parents and guardians to protect their children from ongoing rains that continue to unleash disastrous consequences.

He also urged religious leaders, teachers, and individuals to protect children from playing in areas prone to flash floods during rainfall. ■