Russia eliminates tariffs on thermal coal and anthracite exports

The Russian government has decided to eliminate tariffs on thermal coal and anthracite exports from May 1 to August 31, the administration announced on Sunday via its Telegram channel.

The government states that the move is aimed at supporting domestic coal industry enterprises.

Russia reintroduced the flexible tariff system for coal exports on March 1, which links the tariff rate to the rouble-dollar exchange rate. Tariff rates range from 4 percent to 7 percent depending on the exchange rate, but will not apply if the exchange rate is less than 80 rubles per dollar.

Similar measures on coal exports were taken by Russia from October 1 to December 27, 2023, for the purpose of striking a balance between coal exports and domestic consumption demand. ■