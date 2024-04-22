Voter dissatisfaction in Europe’s largest economy

The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), a newly founded party in Germany, now polls at 10 percent in the eastern federal state Saxony-Anhalt, according to a survey conducted by the Insa Institute on behalf of the Bild newspaper.

The party was officially founded in Germany at the beginning of this year. Its namesake and co-founder is Bundestag member Sahra Wagenknecht. Like herself, most of the founding members previously belonged to the Left Party.

Reflecting voter dissatisfaction in Europe’s largest economy, the three parties that form the current government coalition were all trailing behind the newcomer in the poll, at least in Saxony-Anhalt. According to the survey published on Thursday, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) polled 8 percent, the Greens 5 percent, and the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) 4 percent.

“The Wagenknecht party is changing the political landscape,” Insa head Hermann Binkert told Bild. “The Alternative for Germany party (AfD) and the Left in particular are losing votes as a result.”

Similar to Germany’s right-wing and conservative parties, BSW is calling for close monitoring of Germany’s asylum system. The current German system can only succeed if people find employment quickly, contribute towards social security, and do not remain dependent on social benefits, Wagenknecht told the German press agency dpa.

The BSW party intends to run in the European elections in June. In addition, state parliaments will elect new members in three eastern German states in September.