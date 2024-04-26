Rheinmetall to build ammunition factory in Lithuania

The Lithuanian government and German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall signed a letter of intent to construct an ammunition factory in the Baltic country, according to Lithuania’s Ministry of National Defense.

The document was signed by Economy and Innovation Minister Ausrine Armonaite, Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas, and Maximilian Froch, director of Strategic Program Organization International at Rheinmetall.

Armonaite told BNS news agency that Lithuania expects the construction of the 155mm ammunition factory to start later this year.