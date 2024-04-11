Fundraiser for Cyprus cancer awareness campaign underway

The fundraiser of the Anti-Cancer Association kicked off across Cyprus this morning in the run up to the “March of Christodoula” that will take place on Sunday.

The Christodoula March is considered the largest cancer awareness campaign and drive to support the work of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.

Volunteers in yellow t-shirts can be found on the streets as well as at kiosks throughout Cyprus, collecting donations.

The fundraiser will last until 7pm tonight. On Sunday, annual march will take place in all cities across the island.

The march has been held every year since 1976.

The Christodoula March is carried out in association with Bank of Cyprus, who undertakes the organizational and promotional expenses.