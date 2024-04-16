Cyprus: Foreign nurses could plug staff shortage

Cyprus is mulling recruiting nurses from third countries to plug a gap in medical professionals on the island.

“The concern of the Ministry of Health is the best provision of health services to the citizens”, the Minister of Health Michalis Damianos, told the state broadcaster.

He also revealed a shortage of 470 nurses, adding his ministry is studying the possibility of hiring of nurses from third countries.

Regarding the lack of a pediatric rheumatologist, Damianos said that such phenomena was unacceptable.