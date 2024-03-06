Chad: Idriss Deby Itno will run in presidential election

Chad’s transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno will run in the presidential election to be held in May.

The announcement came two months after the Patriotic Salvation Movement, Chad’s ruling party, appointed Deby as its presidential candidate and honorary president. Deby, a former army general, assumed power following the death of his father, Idriss Deby Itno, in an attack in 2021.

He has since led a transitional government to govern the country, which has been experiencing political and military crises. “With this commitment, I assure you that I will not back down in front of any challenge,” he said.

The first round of the presidential election is scheduled in the Central African country on May 6, with a possible second round on June 22.