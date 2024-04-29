Strong EU means a strong Cyprus, says Christodoulides

Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides has said a strong EU means a strong Cyprus.

Speaking on the 20th anniversary of the island joining the EU, he said among the many changes the accession to the EU family had brought to Cypriot people’s lives, the most noteworthy change of all ‘is our strengthened position, diplomatically and politically, arising from the fact that we now belong to a large and powerful family of half a billion people’.

‘We have a clear orientation, a vision of where we would like to see the EU in the future, how we want it to evolve. We join our forces, our voices with those who envision a better Europe, strategically more autonomous, more united, more effective, more inclusive,’ he added.

He added that Cyprus was now approached as reliable and constructive partner, with significant participation in European affairs, with a voice and a role in the efforts and issues of interest to European citizens on all major issues of concern to the EU.