Int’l book fair underway in Tunisian capital

The 38th edition of the Tunis International Book Fair is underway at the Kram Exhibition Center in the Tunisian capital of Tunis.

This year’s fair, which is sponsored by the Tunisian Ministry of Culture, adopts the theme “Go beyond what your eyes can see … with a book in your hands.” It is scheduled to run until April 28, as announced on the event’s official Facebook page.

The fair has attracted 314 exhibitors from 25 countries, showcasing approximately 109,300 books. Italy is the guest of honor this year and will have a pavilion offering workshops for children.

The event is expected to host a number of Arab and international authors, according to the organizer. ■