By Nathan Morley in Berlin

ITB Berlin, the world’s leading travel show, is underway.

As always, participants include global hospitality industry leaders, think tanks, tourism decision makers, airlines, global destination management companies, travel technology leaders and international travel influencers.

Amid growing optimism, the event is celebrating the return of the global tourism industry to pre-pandemic levels.

With growth forecast in 2024, ITB Berlin is expected to report a significant boom this year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and marking a new era of expansion and prosperity in the tourism sector.

Scheduled to run until Thursday at the Berlin Exhibition Center, the Sultanate of Oman is a major destination sponsor.

The ITB Convention is expected to welcome 24,000 participants across four stages, with 17 specialist tracks on topics such as travel technology, marketing strategies, and respect for the environment.