ITB Berlin: Omanyala to enhance KTB’s efforts in marketing Kenya

By Nathan Morley

Kenya’s tourism marketing agency has partnered with Africa’s 100 meters record holder, Ferdinand Omanyala, to market the country during the ITB Berlin expo, which gets underway today.

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) said that involving the Kenyan sprinter, Omanyala, will enhance KTB’s efforts in marketing Kenya on the global stage during the expo.

“Their achievements resonate with people worldwide and serve as powerful ambassadors for our country,” said KTB Chief Executive Officer John Chirchir in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

The marketing body aims to strengthen and boost Kenya’s appeal to the global outbound market, represented at one of the largest tourism expos. This participation follows intensified marketing efforts by KTB to grow emerging and key source markets.

“This collaboration aims to forge a strong and positive association between Kenya and its illustrious athletics culture, widely regarded as one of the most formidable and captivating in world athletics today,” KTB said. The travel fair is expected to attract more than 10,000 exhibitors and 160,000 visitors, reinforcing its status as the world’s leading travel trade show.

Omanyala, who participated in the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership . “Through this partnership, I hope to not only promote Kenya as an ideal travel destination but also inspire others to explore the experiences our nation has to offer,” he added.

Omanyala finished outside the medals in fourth place in the 60 meters final, but his performance marked Kenya’s best-ever showing in indoor sprints and Africa’s best since 2008 when Nigeria’s Olusoji Fasuba clinched gold in Valencia.

Omanyala will also be actively involved in various promotional activities, including engagement with potential visitors, meet-and-greet sessions and panel discussions. He will have the opportunity to share his personal experiences, including his recent visits to iconic destinations like the Maasai Mara, showcasing Kenya’s diverse attractions to a global audience.