Exhibitors from Cyprus at ITB Berlin this week

The world’s largest tourism trade fair ITB has opened in Berlin.

Many leading hotels from Cyprus have stalls at the event, as do the Ayia Napa-Protaras Famagusta Region Tourism Board, City of Dreams Mediterranean, Cyprus Airways, Larnaca Tourism Board and the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

Since 1966, ITB Berlin has been the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show.

Under the heading ‘Pioneer the Transition in Travel & Tourism. Together,’ leading speakers from business, science and politics are discussing the industry’s current and future challenges on 4 stages with a total of 17 themed tracks and more than 24,000 attendees.

The event is now being organized purely as a trade fair, as in previous decades, it had also been open to the general public, usually on the final day.

As in previous years, the event is taking place at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds.