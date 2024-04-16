Two more migrant boats shepherded ashore off east coast of Cyprus

Two more migrant boats were shepherded ashore off the south-east coast of Cyprus on Monday.

Police said that one boat – which docked in Larnaca – had 37 migrants on board.

Last week, Cyprus suspended the processing of Syrians’ asylum applications, in response to a drastic increase in irregular arrivals.

President, Nikos Christodoulides called it “an emergency measure, it’s a difficult decision to protect the interests of Cyprus”.

Since the start of this month, over 1,000 people have reportedly arrived in Cyprus on small boats from Lebanon, most are picked up near Cape Greco, the popular tourist site near the resort of Ayia Napa.

Separately, new figures show Cyprus returned over 3,000 migrants to their home countries this year.