Cyprus: Protest against police after immigrant death

Holding placards and chanting slogans, citizens of Limassol protested against the police after the death of 24-year-old Anisur Rahman, from Bangladesh, who jumped from the fifth floor of an apartment building in order to avoid being arrested by the Aliens and Immigration Service.

Initially, the protestors gathered near the apartment building where the tragic incident happened, in the area of ​​the church of Ayia Napa.

After laying flowers, they marched towards the Limassol Police Headquarters, holding banners with slogans such as “The state murders immigrants” and “Limassol has become a grave for immigrants”.

During the protest, draconian security measures were taken by the police, reports Cyprus Radio.

In a recent statement – the main opposition in Cyprus – called on the Minister of Justice and the Chief of Police to investigate and report the circumstances in which the Bangladeshi man tragically died.

Police – patrolling for illegal migrants – arrived at the apartment block at dawn to check whether the occupants were living in Cyprus legally.

Eleven men from Bangladesh were living in the two bedroomed apartment, according to reports.