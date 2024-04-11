Ukraine says energy facilities in 5 regions under Russian attack

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in Ukraine’s five regions on Thursday morning, local authorities reported.

Power generating facilities and transmission systems in the eastern Kharkiv region, the southern Zaporizhzhia region, the western Lviv region, and the central Kiev region came under attack, Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Facebook.

Besides, debris from the downed Shahed drones caused a fire at an energy facility in the southern Odesa region, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram.

About 200,000 households in the Kharkiv region have been left without electricity after 10 missiles struck the city of Kharkiv, said Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov.

The metro station in Kharkiv is currently working as a shelter, according to Synegubov.

Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK reported that equipment at two of its thermal power plants was damaged in the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram that Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 40 missiles and about 40 drones.

Earlier on Tuesday, a woman and a child were killed with three others injured after Ukraine shelled a village in Russia’s western Bryansk region, local Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram. ■