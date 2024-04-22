Syria, Russia launch joint military operations against IS in E. Syria

Syrian and Russian forces on Sunday carried out military operations against IS strongholds in eastern Syria, according to the Syrian Defense Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said the operations, which involved warplanes, drones, and artillery, were conducted in the countryside of the eastern province of Deir al-Zour and the ancient city of Tadmur in the eastern countryside of Homs province.

The operations led to the destruction of several IS headquarters and the elimination of dozens of IS members, including the group’s leaders, according to the ministry.

In the southern Syrian province of Daraa, a terrorist group made an attempt to attack a military checkpoint and clashed with Syrian forces, resulting in casualties and the seizure of the terrorists’ weapons, the statement said, adding Syrian forces in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo shot down several drones belonging to terrorists.

Since the beginning of 2024, IS has carried out 117 operations, resulting in the deaths of 333 people. Among the victims, 24 were IS members, 37 civilians, and the rest being government forces and pro-government fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.

Despite suffering a defeat in 2019 at Baghouz of Deir al-Zour Province, the last inhabited area controlled by IS, the group has launched attacks in the region, primarily targeting Syrian forces, according to the observatory.

Although Syrian forces, in cooperation with Russian forces, are taking actions to dismantle the group’s cells, its military activities have not been completely halted, said the Britain-based watchdog.