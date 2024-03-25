 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Explosions heard in Ukrainian capital

By Famagusta Gazette on March 25, 2024 12:03 pm

Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital on Monday morning, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. ■

