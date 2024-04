Flights of Russian airlines to Israel, Iraq and Jordan have been suspended

Flights of Russian airlines to Israel, Iraq and Jordan have been suspended amid regional tensions, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said on Sunday.

Such flights and transit flights of Russian airlines using these countries’ airspace “are suspended until the restrictions are lifted,” the agency said on its social media channel.

Earlier, Iran reportedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in response to Israel’s bombing of its consulate in Damascus on April 1.