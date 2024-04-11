Cyprus: AKEL seek answers over immigration raid in Limassol

AKEL, in a statement – the main opposition in Cyprus – has called on the Minister of Justice and the Chief of Police to investigate and report the circumstances in which a Bangladeshi worker tragically died yesterday in Limassol, after jumping from the fifth floor in order to avoid a police check.

Police – patrolling for illegal migrants – arrived at the apartment block at dawn to check whether the occupants were living in Cyprus legally.

‘It is sad that police chose this festive day of Eid to do this raid, which had these tragic consequences,’ Honourary Consul of Bangladesh Roupen Paul Kalaydjian told the daily Cyprus Mail newspaper.

Eleven men from Bangladesh were living in the two bedroomed apartment, according to reports.