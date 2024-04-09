Storms in Cyprus cause travel disruption

Heavy rains in the Nicosia and Larnaca provinces continues to affect traffic, with police urging drivers to be cautious.

In particular, travel is affected on the Nicosia – Larnaca highway, on the junction with the Nicosia – Limassol highway, in the areas of Tseri, Pera Chorio Nisos, Alhambra, Lybion and Kornos, as well as the highway in the area of ​​Larnaca airport, where there is an accumulation of water on the road surface.

Police urge motorists to drive at a low speed, keep a safe distance from vehicles in front and keep their headlights on.

At the same time, the bad weather caused power outages in the provinces of Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol.

Thirty calls were received by the Fire Service from the province of Nicosia, due to the heavy rains.

In a post on platform X, the press representative of the Fire Department, Andreas Kettis, stated that the calls mainly concerned pumping rainwater from underground spaces and buildings, opening rainwater drains from public roads as well as towing vehicles from flooded roads.

According to Mr. Ketti, a total of five crews from Nicosia fire stations, one from Civil Defense and two crews from the organized volunteer group Support Cy are working.

The Meteorological Department issued a yellow warning for severe thunderstorms and hail which is valid until 18:00 Tuesday.

The intensity of the rain may vary between 35 and 55 millimeters per hour.