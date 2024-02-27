Landslide stalls train in southern Greece, no injuries reported

A landslide occurred near the mountain town of Kalavrita in southern Greece on Monday, stalling a train with 90 passengers on board, according to local authorities. No injuries have been reported and an evacuation operation was underway.

The incident was caused by weather conditions, as the region has been hit by heavy rainfall in the past two days, according to local media reports.

It was not clear whether there were foreign tourists among the passengers.

The rack railway “Odontotos” linking Kalavrita with the coastal town of Diakopto is itself a tourist attraction. The narrow network was inaugurated in 1896, when Greece hosted the first modern Olympic Games. It runs some 22 km through a gorge within an hour.