Lebanese refuse to let migrant boat return from Cyprus

An operation is underway to return 116 migrants to Lebanon, who were off Cyprus on Monday.

According to media reports, local authorities re-directed the boat to the territorial waters of Lebanon, but the Lebanese coast guard refused to accept them, as a result, they returned to Cyprus.

There has been an increase in the arrival of migrant boats in Cyprus in recent weeks, including an incident on in late January in which 190 people were rescued from three small boats.