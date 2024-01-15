Saudi plans to recycle 95 percent of the country’s waste

Saudi Arabia has unveiled a recycling plan that would contribute 120 billion riyals (32 billion U.S. dollars) to its gross domestic product, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The plan, involving the recycling of about 95 percent of the country’s waste, is part of the initiatives proposed by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the report said.

The country will recycle up to 100 million tons of waste on an annual basis in a bid to achieve sustainability and create more than 100,000 job opportunities for citizens, it said.

Currently, Saudi Arabia’s waste management covers around 3-4 percent of the country’s total waste, the lowest globally, the ministry said, noting that it aims to boost the rate to 95 percent, especially after recognizing that industrial and medical waste is posing an imminent hazard to the environment.