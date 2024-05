Retail Trade for March 2024 in Cyprus increased by 5,5%

The Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade for March 2024 increased by 5,5% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (Table 1). For the same month, the Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade increased by 5,2% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (Table 2).

For the period January-March 2024, the Value Index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 5,4% and the Volume Index an increase of 4,9% compared to the same period of 2023.