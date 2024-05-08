Cyprus through to Eurovision finals

Cyprus has will take part in the Eurovision 2024 final following an energetic performance of the song ‘Liar’ by 17-year-old Silia Kapsis.

Luxembourg, Ireland, Finland, Croatia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Slovenia, Portugal and Serbia also qualified for the Grand Final on Saturday.

Cyprus has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 39 times since making its debut in 1981.

Cyprus' first entry was the group Island, who finished sixth. The country's best result in the contest is a second-place finish with Eleni Foureira in 2018.