Police in Cyprus book 151 traffic offenders, including teen driver

Paphos police have logged 151 traffic violations over the last three days, including catching a 15-year-old boy driving his father’s car without permission.

The car was confiscated and the case will proceed in the coming weeks.

In another incident, a permanent resident, aged 43, was charged on Archbishop Makariou Avenue in Geroskipou after showing 103 Mg of alcohol in his blood instead of 22 Mg which is the permitted limit.

Assistant Police Director of Paphos Operations, Michalis Nikolaou, said 28 bookings concerned speeding, 13 involved driving under the influence of alcohol and the others were minor traffic violations.

Separately, drivers in Limassol have been warned that five new fixed speed cameras have been switched on in the city as of Monday morning. The new cameras are in addition to the mobile vans operating throughout the city.