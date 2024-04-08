Poles biggest holiday spenders in Cyprus, Brits still largest market

Cyprus saw a slight dip in revenues from tourism, new figures show.

Based on the results of the Passengers Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism reached €45,2 mn in January 2024 compared to €45,6 mn in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording a decrease of 0,9%.

The average expenditure per person was €513,52 in January 2024 compared to €503,83 in January 2023, recording an increase of 1,9%.

Tourists from the United Kingdom (the largest tourist market with 18,6% of the total tourists in January 2024) spent on average €52,73 per day, while tourists from Poland (the second largest market during the specific month with 18,2% of the total tourists) spent on average €67,90. Tourists from Greece (the third largest market with 11,8%), spent on average €40,85 per day.