Employees of the non-profit World Central Kitchen killed in airstrike

At least five employees of the non-profit World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization were killed on Monday night in an Israeli airstrike while driving in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, said the Hamas-run government media office.
The victims include four foreign aid workers and one Palestinian, the media office said in a press statement, adding that they were on a mission to inspect the seaport that will receive a new patch of humanitarian aid.
They were responsible for receiving ships carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, it said.
The Israeli army said in a press statement that it is conducting a thorough review to understand the tragic incident.
WCK is a non-profit, non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. WCK workers help to distribute humanitarian aid to the Gaza residents who are facing dire food shortages.
Cyprus is preparing to to send a second shipment of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The vessel – chartered by Open…