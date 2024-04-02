Employees of the non-profit World Central Kitchen killed in airstrike

At least five employees of the non-profit World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization were killed on Monday night in an Israeli airstrike while driving in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, said the Hamas-run government media office.

The victims include four foreign aid workers and one Palestinian, the media office said in a press statement, adding that they were on a mission to inspect the seaport that will receive a new patch of humanitarian aid.

They were responsible for receiving ships carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, it said.

The Israeli army said in a press statement that it is conducting a thorough review to understand the tragic incident.

WCK is a non-profit, non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. WCK workers help to distribute humanitarian aid to the Gaza residents who are facing dire food shortages.