Second Gaza aid ship prepares to leave Cyprus

Cyprus is preparing to to send a second shipment of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The vessel – chartered by Open Arms and World Central Kitchen is named “Jennifer” and will carry at least five hundred tons of aid, mainly sugar, flour, pasta and milk.

Speaking on State TV, Foreign Minister Konstantinos Kombos the delivery should be ready to depart within the next 48 hours.

He added that the weather conditions, mainly on the coast of Gaza, forced a delay in the departure.

The delivery of aid to Gaza is of critical urgency as the humanitarian crisis in the enclave has been worsening since Israel launched a large-scale offensive in Gaza to retaliate against a deadly Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 last year.