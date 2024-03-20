Another yellow weather warning for Cyprus

After Green Monday was washed out, a new yellow warning for heavy rain and storms has been issued by the Meteorological Service in Cyprus.

The warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m Wednesday. Isolated storms are expected to bring heavy rain, while hail is also possible.

Top temperatures will range between 18-21. Sunrise 05:53 Sunset18:02 UV: Moderate

On Green Monday, the traditional bank holiday in Cyprus, stormy weather battered much of the island.

Thirteen fire service teams, two civil defence units and five teams of volunteer groups were called on to help fix problems due to a storm in Nicosia.