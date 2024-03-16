Passenger on Ryanair Cyprus – Ireland flight had measles, health services confirm

Passengers on a flight from Paphos to Dublin earlier this month were exposed to measles, it has emerged.

According to the Irish Independent, a passenger on the Ryanair flight had measles, posing a risk to other travelers, according to a letter to passengers from the Health Service Executive, HSE.

The flight FR3333 arrived from Paphos, Cyprus, on Thursday, March 7, according to a passenger who received the notification from the HSE, the paper reports.

A letter to passengers from the HSE dated on Wednesday said: “You (and those travelling with you) have been identified as having had contact with a person with measles on a flight on March 7, 2024.”

Earlier this week, a teenager in Cyprus contracted measles and admitted to Limassol hospital, shortly after two children with the disease were released after finishing treatment.