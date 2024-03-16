 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Passenger on Ryanair Cyprus – Ireland flight had measles, health services confirm

By Famagusta Gazette on March 16, 2024 6:56 am

Passengers on a flight from Paphos to Dublin earlier this month were exposed to measles, it has emerged.

According to the Irish Independent, a passenger on the Ryanair flight had measles, posing a risk to other travelers, according to a letter to passengers from the Health Service Executive, HSE.

The flight FR3333 arrived from Paphos, Cyprus, on Thursday, March 7, according to a passenger who received the notification from the HSE, the paper reports.

A letter to passengers from the HSE dated on Wednesday said: “You (and those travelling with you) have been identified as having had contact with a person with measles on a flight on March 7, 2024.”

Earlier this week, a teenager in Cyprus contracted measles and admitted to Limassol hospital, shortly after two children with the disease were released after finishing treatment.

Published in Cyprus, Europe, Health and Live

Famagusta Gazette
Famagusta Gazette

More from CyprusMore posts in Cyprus »
More from EuropeMore posts in Europe »
More from HealthMore posts in Health »
More from LiveMore posts in Live »
Famagusta Gazette