Cyprus FM calls for curbs on rampant illegal immigration of Syrians from Lebanon

BEIRUT. Visiting Foreign Minister of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos has called for intensified joint efforts to resolve the rampant illegal immigration of Syrians from the Lebanese coast to Europe via Cyprus.

His plea comes just a day after nearly 500 migrants arrived in Cyprus on six small boats, all launched from Lebanon.

“The Syrian refugees’ issue has become a source of concern for both Lebanon and Cyprus, and it must be solved effectively by addressing the roots of the problem and cooperating more because the situation is getting worse daily,” Kombos said during his meeting in Beirut with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, according to the National News Agency.

In the process, he added, “the European Union must be part of the solution concerning the Syrian refugees’ issue, not part of the problem.”

For his part, Bou Habib emphasized the importance of assistance from other nations to address the issue.

As regards the Israel-Hamas conflict, Bou Habib expressed appreciation to Cyprus for opening a sea corridor to deliver aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza, hoping that the corridor will contribute to reducing hunger there.

The first consignment of aid through the Cyprus-based corridor left Tuesday morning for Gaza, with more aid expected to be shipped soon.

According to Cypriot media reports, upon arrival in Gaza, the aid will be received by activists from the NOG World Central Kitchen, which will help distribute it to the local population facing dire food shortages.