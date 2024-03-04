Cyprus: Migration at the center of EU’s Home Affairs Council

Re-presenting the serious problem facing Cyprus and the rest of the states in the Eastern Mediterranean due to the disproportionate migration flows, Mr. Ioannou will bring back the initiative of the Republic of Cyprus to re-evaluate the status of Syria.

At the same time, the Minister of the Interior will reiterate the need for greater support for the countries of origin and transit, within the framework of the Action Plan for the Eastern Mediterranean.

A potential spat between Cyprus and Lebanon over migrants will be handled at a ‘political level,’ according to the Cypriot… Continue reading