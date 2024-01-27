Algeria expresses regret for Mali’s cancellation of Algiers peace agreement

Algeria on Friday expressed regret and deep concern following the Malian authorities’ cancellation of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, an outcome of the Algiers process.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Algiers acknowledges this decision’s gravity, emphasizing its impact on Mali, the broader region’s pursuit of peace and security, and the international community.

On Thursday, the military junta in Mali abruptly terminated the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in 2015 between the government of Bamako and northern independence groups, citing changes in posture among signatory groups and alleging acts of hostility and exploitation by Algerian authorities, who lead the mediation efforts, as reasons for this decision.

Since 2012, Mali has been plagued by insurgencies, jihadist incursions, and inter-community violence that have left thousands of people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Algeria has been a key player in efforts to bring peace to Mali. The Algiers process, hosted by the North African country, led to the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in 2015, but its implementation has faced difficulties. ■