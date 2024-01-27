4 killed, 5 injured in clashes on Lebanese-Israeli border

Four Hezbollah members were killed, and five civilians were wounded Friday in Israeli raids along the Lebanese-Israeli border, according to Lebanese sources.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua that the casualties resulted from Israeli airstrikes on three houses in Bayt Lif, a village in southern Lebanon.

They said Israeli drones carried out 12 airstrikes on six towns and villages in the area, using 28 missiles, noting that Israeli artillery, in addition, fired about 80 shells at 18 locations in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters attacked several Israeli positions with Falaq-1 missiles for the first time.

The Lebanese-Israeli border has been witnessing increased tension since Oct. 8, 2023, after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The clashes have killed 234 people on the Lebanese side, including 168 Hezbollah members and 39 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.