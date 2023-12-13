Over 50 injured in major attack on Ukrainian capital

At least 53 people were injured in a major Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital early Wednesday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Eighteen adults and two children were hospitalized, while the rest received medical treatment on the site, Klitschko said on Telegram.

A children’s hospital, an apartment building, private houses and cars were damaged by the airstrike in eastern Dniprovskyi and southeastern Darnytskyi districts, Klitschko said.

The Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement that it had intercepted all 10 ballistic missiles fired against Kiev.

The air strike marked the second attack on the Ukrainian capital this week. ■