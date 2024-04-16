Portuguese-flagged container ship detained by Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday the recent seizure of an Israeli-linked cargo ship by Iran was due to the vessel’s violation of international maritime law.

Kanaani made the remarks at a weekly press conference in the Iranian capital Tehran, while elaborating on the seizure of the Portuguese-flagged container ship, the MSC Aries, in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday by the Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The ship was operated by London-based Zodiac Maritime, a company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported.

Kanaani said that the ship had been directed towards Iran’s territorial waters and failed to respond to inquiries from Iranian authorities.

He noted that the issue was being dealt with by relevant Iranian legal and judicial authorities before a decision is made.

According to IRNA, IRGC Navy special forces boarded the ship via a heliborne operation and seized the ship. ■