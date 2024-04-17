European Union starts work on expanding sanctions against Iran

The European Union (EU) will start work on expanding its sanctions against Iran as some member states made such proposals, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

“I will send to the External Action Service the request to start the necessary work related to the sanctions,” Josep Borrell, EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said at a press meeting after an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers on the Middle East situation.

Borrell also called for de-escalation in the region, urging all actors to show restraint.

Iran launched about 350 drones and missiles late Saturday in response to Israel’s killing of seven Iranians, including two veteran commanders, in a strike on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Syria on April 1. ■