Erdogan affirms supportive stance towards the Palestinian people

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday held a phone conversation on developments in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

During the talk, Abbas stressed the urgency to immediately stop what he called a “genocidal war” against the Palestinian people in Gaza and to expedite the entry of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory, according to the report.

He stressed the importance of achieving full Palestinian state membership in the United Nations, commending Turkey’s supportive role for the Palestinian cause and people in international forums.

For his part, Erdogan affirmed his country’s supportive stance towards the Palestinian people and their just cause until their legitimate rights are fully attained.

The two leaders exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the Muslim fast-breaking festival of Eid al-Fitr and reaffirmed their commitment to continue coordination and consultation at all levels.

The call comes at a time when Egypt, Qatar, and the United States are making efforts to broker a ceasefire deal between the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel.