United Arab Emirates boosts Cyprus – Gaza aid route with $15 million

The United Arab Emirates is supporting the Amalthia fund, created by Cyprus to support the maritime corridor initiative between Cyprus and the Gaza Strip.

After pledging $15 million, statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the aim of the contribution is to address the worsening humanitarian crisis experienced by the Palestinians in Gaza.

Furthermore, it noted that it considers the maritime corridor to be part of a continuous effort to increase the flow of humanitarian aid through all channels and mechanisms, while ensuring the protection of those participating in humanitarian missions.

Earlier this month, Cypriot authorities halted the operation of the Amalthea sea corridor in the wake of the tragic deaths of seven aid workers in an Israeli attack.

The suspension, which is expected to be lifted at some point, is pending a thorough reassessment of the situation on the ground, particularly after the withdrawal of the non-governmental organization (NGO) World Central Kitchen (WCK) from the project.

WCK decided to leave the Amalthea project following the deaths of seven of its aid workers in the Israeli air strike in central Gaza.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the the sea aid corridor operation, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides emphasized in early April the importance of continuing the project, citing the urgent food needs of Gaza.

“We need to intensify our efforts to deliver aid to Gaza,” Christodoulides stressed, acknowledging WCK’s significant role as a partner in the initiative.