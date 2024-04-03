Cyprus brands Israeli airstrike “absolutely reprehensible”

Cyprus voiced a strong condemnation on Tuesday following an Israeli strike that resulted in the tragic deaths of seven workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK), a non-governmental organization committed to providing aid to Gaza through the Cypriot marine aid corridor.

Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis labeled the incident “absolutely reprehensible” and a violation of international law.

Letymbiotis said that Cyprus is coordinating efforts with WCK and international partners to ensure a prompt and thorough investigation into the incident’s circumstances.

Despite the tragedy, Letymbiotis affirmed that the Amalthea marine aid corridor initiative would continue unabated, underscoring the increasing humanitarian needs in Gaza.

WCK plays a pivotal role in unloading, storing, and distributing aid in Gaza, including constructing a makeshift jetty to facilitate the process.

According to a statement by WCK, the strike victims included nationals of Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Palestine, as well as one American-Canadian citizen. They had unloaded 100 tons of aid brought to Gaza through the Cyprus sea aid corridor when the strike was fired.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage.

The health ministry in Gaza said on Monday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,845.

