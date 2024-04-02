Gaza food aid returns to Cyprus after deadly airstrike

A shipment of vital food aid delivered to Gaza from Cyprus is returning to the island after members of the World Central Kitchen project were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

“At least two-thirds of the assistance is on its way back,” Cyprus’s foreign minister spokesperson, Theodoros Gotsis, told the Guardian.

“Around 332 tonnes of aid left Cyprus on Saturday. Around 100 tonnes, about a third, were unloaded and delivered but after these tragic events the other two-thirds are being brought back.”

The Israeli military says it is conducting a thorough review into the airstrike in Gaza that resulted in what it called ‘the tragic death of seven aid workers for World Central Kitchen’.