Good weather prompts migrant boat influx to Cyprus

Another two boats with irregular immigrants arrived in Cyprus during the night carrying 68 illegal immigrants, 67 from Syria and one person from Bangladesh.

The first boat arrived just after midnight with 43 people on board. At 4am, the illegal immigrants were safely transported to the Ayia Napa Marina. The process of recording their details is in progress, reports CyBC.

The second boat was intercepted at 2:30 a.m. with 25 illegal immigrants on board.

The two vessels sailed from Lebanon and were located in the sea area southeast of Cape Greco.

In a separate development, on Sunday, Paralimni Court issued an eight-day remand against four men suspected to be behind the arrival of five boats carrying 271 irregular migrants to Cyprus on Sunday from Lebanon.