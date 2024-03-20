Moroccan airports record 4.55 million passengers in January and February

Moroccan airports recorded 4.55 million passengers in January and February, up 17 percent compared to the same period in 2023, the Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA) said last night.

Morocco’s biggest airport, Casablanca airport, received nearly 36 percent of the country’s total air traffic during the period, it added.

It was followed by Marrakech Menara and Agadir Al Massira airports with 27 percent and 9 percent shares respectively.

The European market, which represents 84 percent of the commercial air traffic, rose by 20 percent, the ONDA said.

In 2023, the air traffic in Morocco grew 32 percent year-on-year to reach a record of over 27 million, compared with the 25-million record set in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, reflecting the recovery of the country’s transportation and tourism sector.