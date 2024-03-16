Progress expected at Cyprus gas terminal

A spat between the Cyprus government and the Chinese consortium “CPP”, which undertook the construction of an energy terminal in Vasiliko shows signs of improving, despite a long delay in construction.

Cyprus Radio reports that during a meeting between Energy Minister Giorgos Papanastasiou with a high-ranking executive of the consortium, positive developments emerged.

Papanastasiou confirmed that after two months of inactivity, the Chinese company is returning on Saturday to complete the natural gas reception terminal.

Other reports suggest additional personnel from the parent Chinese company will arrive in Cyprus in the near future, in order to contribute to the fastest possible execution of the project.